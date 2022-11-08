Another Rohingya youth shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya youth was killed after being shot in a refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar in the early hours of Tuesday (8 November).

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Selim, 30, son of Abdus Salam of Teknaf Muchni Rohingya camp, Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard.

He said that three unidentified persons brought the injured Mohammad Selim to Kutupalong MSF Hospital in Ukhiya in the early hours of Tuesday.

When Selim died while undergoing treatment there, the three men fled, he added.

Later, based on the information of the hospital authorities, the police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said that Mohammad Selim was working as a member of the Nabi Hossain group, adding that the shooting took place due to a dispute between terrorist groups of Nabi Hussain and Munna.

Teknaf police station OC Md Abdul Halim said that the deceased was in the Rohingya refugee camp of Teknaf but the incident took place in Ukhiya.

Further information is being collected in this regard, he added.

On 27 October, two people named Ayatullah, 40, and Yasin, 30, residents of Block C of the camp 17 of Ukhiya of Kutupalong, were shot dead.

On 26 October, a Mohammad Jasim was killed at camp number 10 while another Rohingya was shot.

On 18 October, another Rohingya named Syed Hossain was killed at camp 19. Earlier, Jamal Hossain, father of Syed Hossain, was killed on 10 October.

On 15 October, majhi and sub-majhi of camp 13, Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Yunus, were shot dead.

On 12 October, sub-majhi of camp 9 Mohammad Hossain was killed.

On 4 October, a child namely Tassdia Akter (11) was killed during a gunfight between the terrorists and the APBN.

Assistant Police Super of 8 APBN Md Farooq Ahmed said that there are many reasons behind the killings, including drug dealings and establish control. Besides, some people are killed for volunteering to give information about the criminals or protest against their activities.

He added that 19 accused were arrested in the five killing incidents.

Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that cases had been filed in every murder incident. APBN and police have been conducting raids jointly.

