Another police official sent on forced retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 06:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government on Wednesday has sent a police official on forced retirement, citing public interest.

The official is Md Ali Hossain, commanding officer of Khulna Units Armed Police Battalion (APBn-3), read a gazette notification issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (16 November).

According to the gazette notification, the police official was sent on retirement according to the Section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018 and the directive will be effective immediately.

Ali Hossain was last attached to Rajshahi Range Police, read the circular.

According to that section of the law, if the government considers it necessary in public interest, it can send a government official on retirement at any time without showing any reason after he spends 25 years in service, provided that, in cases where the president is the appointing authority, the approval of the president is obtained.

In a spate of enforced retirement, the government has recently sent several senior officials on retirement.
 

