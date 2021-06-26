Another illegal Indian national detained in Shariatpur

Army personnel detained another Indian national from the Jajira area of Shariatpur near the Padma Bridge today, only two days after the last such incident.

The man has been identified as Rupsha Roy, 40.

After the army members handed the man over to Jajira Police Station, police filed a case against him under The Control of Entry Act for entering Bangladesh illegally without a passport despite being an Indian citizen and sent the chargesheet to the court.

Farid Mia, the investigating officer in the case, said, "Members of the 28th East Bengal Regiment under the 99 Composite Brigade were patrolling the Padma Bridge area. They saw a suspicious man wandering around the bridge area around 2:30 am and questioned him. But as his language and behaviour were suspicious, the army detained him and handed him over to Jajira Police Station."

"The accused is a citizen of India. He speaks Hindi. His name is Rupsha Roy and he is from Billa village, Gujarat, India," he added.