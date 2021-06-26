Another illegal Indian national detained in Shariatpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:34 pm

Related News

Another illegal Indian national detained in Shariatpur

The man has been identified as Rupsha Roy, 40.

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:34 pm
Another illegal Indian national detained in Shariatpur

Army personnel detained another Indian national from the Jajira area of Shariatpur near the Padma Bridge today, only two days after the last such incident.

The man has been identified as Rupsha Roy, 40.

After the army members handed the man over to Jajira Police Station, police filed a case against him under The Control of Entry Act for entering Bangladesh illegally without a passport despite being an Indian citizen and sent the chargesheet to the court.

Farid Mia, the investigating officer in the case, said, "Members of the 28th East Bengal Regiment under the 99 Composite Brigade were patrolling the Padma Bridge area. They saw a suspicious man wandering around the bridge area around 2:30 am and questioned him. But as his language and behaviour were suspicious, the army detained him and handed him over to Jajira Police Station."

"The accused is a citizen of India. He speaks Hindi. His name is Rupsha Roy and he is from Billa village, Gujarat, India," he added.

Top News

Indian / Shariatpur / Illegal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 