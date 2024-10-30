Another 8 districts get new deputy commissioners

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners in eight districts today (30 October).

The districts are - Joypurhat, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Shariatpur and Natore, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

With this, new DCs have been appointed to 59 districts since the interim government assumed charge.

Who are the new DCs?

According to the ministry notification, Afroza Akhter Chowdhury has been appointed as Joypurhat DC. Prior to this, she served as the deputy chief of the Planning Division

Afia Akhter has been appointed as Rajshahi DC. Prior to this, she served as the zonal settlement officer of the Chattogram Land Record and Survey Department.

Md Zahidul Islam Mia, attached to the Ministry of Shipping as a deputy secretary, has been appointed as Rajbari DC.

Muhammad Nazrul Islam, additional director of the Government Housing Inspectorate, has been appointed DC of Sirajganj.

Taufikur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Department of Finance, has been appointed as DC of Kushtia.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Deputy Secretary Rafiqul Islam has been made Dinajpur DC.

Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust Director Mohammad Ashraf Uddin has been made Shariatpur DC.

Lastly, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Secretary Asma Shaheen has been made DC of Natore.