Another dead dolphin found in Halda river

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 06:08 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Another dead dolphin has been recovered from Halda river in the Akbaria area under Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram on Monday (27 December) afternoon.

In the last three and a half years since September 2017, 33 dolphins have died in this river and its canals.

Officials of River Police, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Hathazari and Integrated Development Foundation (IDF), jointly recovered the dolphin around 3:30 pm.

"This is the 33rd dolphin we have recovered till now. The reason for death remains unknown because it was already rotten," Hathazari Upazila Shahidul Alam confirmed the news to The Business Standard said. 

The three feet long and weighing around 15kg, the dolphin was buried in the Hathazari area.

The Gangetic dolphin, an endangered aquatic animal, usually roams the Halda River, the only natural fish breeding ground in the country. But due to man-made disasters and rising salinity, the habitat of mother fish as well as dolphins is now under extreme threat.

"Gangetic dolphins are only found in the Halda and Karnaphuli rivers of Bangladesh, and the Ganges in India. These dolphins have developed their unique characteristics living in their natural habitat for hundreds of years," said Professor Kibria, coordinator of the Halda River Research Laboratory at the University of Chittagong. 

 

