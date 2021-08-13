Another 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines to arrive this evening

Bangladesh is expected to receive another batch of 10 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines in the evening today.

The consignment is being sent as a gift from the Chinese government to Bangladesh.

China Minister Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission to Bangladesh Hualong Yan shared a video on his Facebook handle confirming their arrival.

The vaccine doses have been loaded at the Tianjin International Airport in China, he wrote.

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to purchase six crores more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The government earlier paid China for 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. Of these 70 lakh doses already arrive here.

Besides, 17 lakh more doses of Sinopharm reached here as part of the Covax facility and China gifted 11 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.