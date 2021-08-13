Another 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines to arrive this evening

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 01:57 pm

Related News

Another 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines to arrive this evening

TBS Report 
13 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 01:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is expected to receive another batch of 10 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines in the evening today. 

The consignment is being sent as a gift from the Chinese government to Bangladesh. 

China Minister Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission to Bangladesh Hualong Yan shared a video on his Facebook handle confirming their arrival. 

The vaccine doses have been loaded at the Tianjin International Airport in China, he wrote.

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to purchase six crores more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The government earlier paid China for 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. Of these 70 lakh doses already arrive here.

Besides, 17 lakh more doses of Sinopharm reached here as part of the Covax facility and China gifted 11 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 / Vaccine / Sinopharm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie