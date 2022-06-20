Annual senate meeting of BUP held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Annual senate meeting of BUP held

Air Commodore Md Reza Emdad Khan, treasurer of the BUP, announced a Tk114.95 crore budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 07:49 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The fourteenth annual senate meeting of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at the university's Bijoy Auditorium in the capital on Monday.

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, vice-chancellor and the senate chairman, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Major General Mahbub, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD, said all the academic and administrative activities of the BUP were ongoing even during the pandemic.

"As a model of the successful implementation of Digital Bangladesh announced by the respected Prime Minister, BUP has brought a lot of changes in the curriculum and introduced new subjects to achieve the 4th industrial revolution and the Sustainable Development Goal," he added.

He further said as a new university, the students of BUP were already showing signs of success at home and abroad.

In the meeting, Major General Mahbub apprised the senate members of various ongoing activities, including academic, administrative and development activities, of the university.

Later, Air Commodore Md Reza Emdad Khan, treasurer of the BUP, put forward the revised budget of Tk123.09 crore for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

He then announced the Tk114.95 crore budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

It was unanimously approved by the senate members.

Air Commodore Md Mamunur Rashid, chief of Public Relations, Information and Publications, presented the fourteenth annual report (July 2021-June 2022) of the university.

Air Commodore Mamun informed the senate of evaluating, reviewing, and updating 49 programmes under eight faculties and centres in the BUP, and 162 training curricula under 56 affiliated institutes under the university this year.

Later, the annual report was approved by the senate members.

Abdullah Al Mamun, the registrar of the university, conducted the meeting.

 

Before the end, two teachers and six former and current students were given prizes by the senate for exceptional achievement in the field of education, new entrepreneurship, and extra-curricular activities at the international level.

Education

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) / Senate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

8h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

1h | Videos
Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

1h | Videos
Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary