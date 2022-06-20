Annual senate meeting of BUP held

The fourteenth annual senate meeting of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at the university's Bijoy Auditorium in the capital on Monday.

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, vice-chancellor and the senate chairman, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Major General Mahbub, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD, said all the academic and administrative activities of the BUP were ongoing even during the pandemic.

"As a model of the successful implementation of Digital Bangladesh announced by the respected Prime Minister, BUP has brought a lot of changes in the curriculum and introduced new subjects to achieve the 4th industrial revolution and the Sustainable Development Goal," he added.

He further said as a new university, the students of BUP were already showing signs of success at home and abroad.

In the meeting, Major General Mahbub apprised the senate members of various ongoing activities, including academic, administrative and development activities, of the university.

Later, Air Commodore Md Reza Emdad Khan, treasurer of the BUP, put forward the revised budget of Tk123.09 crore for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

He then announced the Tk114.95 crore budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

It was unanimously approved by the senate members.

Air Commodore Md Mamunur Rashid, chief of Public Relations, Information and Publications, presented the fourteenth annual report (July 2021-June 2022) of the university.

Air Commodore Mamun informed the senate of evaluating, reviewing, and updating 49 programmes under eight faculties and centres in the BUP, and 162 training curricula under 56 affiliated institutes under the university this year.

Later, the annual report was approved by the senate members.

Abdullah Al Mamun, the registrar of the university, conducted the meeting.

Before the end, two teachers and six former and current students were given prizes by the senate for exceptional achievement in the field of education, new entrepreneurship, and extra-curricular activities at the international level.