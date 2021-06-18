Announcement of 9th pay scale demanded

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
18 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 09:03 pm

11th to 20th grade government employees also demanded the formation of a permanent pay commission

Announcement of 9th pay scale demanded

The Sammilito Adhikar Aday Forum, a lobby platform of 11th to 20th grade government employees, has raised an eight-point demand, including the elimination of pay inequality and parity in pay scales according to grade.

Leaders of the organisation demanded the announcement of the 9th pay scale and formation of a permanent pay commission to fulfill their eight point demand.

The demands were raised by a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

At the human chain, Md Mahmudul Hasan, central convening council member secretary of Sammilito Adhikar Aday Forum, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done a lot for government employees. However, due to bureaucratic complications, 11th to 20th grade government employees have been deprived of the benefits of the PM's initiatives. We are therefore presenting our 8-point demand to the prime minister."

Their other demands were: implementation of applying the same policy for all recruitments; promotion or awarding higher grades to all posts every five years and regularisation of block posts; maintaining salary seniority including reinstatement of timescale and selection grade; determination of all allowances according to market demand; providing quality rations at fair prices for low paid employees and maintaining a 100% pension as before; changing rank and grade like the Secretariat and providing pay scale according to rank and type of work.

More than 100 government employees of 11th to 20th grades from all over the country attended the human chain programme.

