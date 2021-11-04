Anisul refutes reports of execution before appeal disposal

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today refuted reports of executing two death row convicts from Chuadanga before disposing of their appeals.

"There is no match between the information I have and the reports published (on newspapers) in this regard. These reports of executing those two before disposing of their appeals are not true," he said.

The minister said this while talking to newsmen at his secretariat office today.

"Those two were sentenced to death by the lower court. The High Court division of the Supreme Court too confirmed their death sentence. They had appealed against the judgment and the Appellate Division too had upheld judgments of the lower court and the High Court. The two convicts finally pleaded for presidential clemency. They were ultimately executed as the President turned down their pleas," Anisul added.

While replying to a question regarding the Digital Security Act, the law minister said we would take tougher stand to stop the misuse of this act, adding, "We are taking action against those who will misuse or abuse this act. I already talked to Home Minister to take action against such people."