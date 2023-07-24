Ambulance owners call strike from Tuesday

Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association has called for an indefinite nationwide strike to press home their six-point demand, including the withdrawal of taxes imposed by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority(BRTA).

The strike of private ambulance owners will begin on Tuesday if the demands are not met by today, said Gulam Mostafa, president of the Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association on Monday.

Other demands include the formation of a national policy on ambulances and the implementation of prime minister's announced toll-free facility for ambulances.

The ambulance owners also demanded parking facilities at all hospitals in the country, the facility to fill up fuel at filling stations without having to wait in lines while transporting a patient, and uninterrupted travel on roads.