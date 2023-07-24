Ambulance owners call off strike after meeting with additional IGP

The Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association has called off its announced indefinite nationwide strike to press home their six-point demand, including the withdrawal of taxes imposed by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

Leaders of the association backtracked from its decision after meeting with the Additional IGP of Police (Crime and Operations) Atiqur Rahman, the association said in a press statement issued on Monday (24 July) night.

"In the discussion, we were assured that there will be no cases against any ambulance anywhere in Bangladesh over tax-token fitment and paperwork until a policy is in place," states the press statement signed by Golam Mustafa, president of the association.

"Based on this assurance and in view of the ongoing dengue situation, our strike program has been suspended for the time being," it added.