Ambassador Whiteley stresses role of digital solutions to empower youth

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 08:41 pm

Ambassador Charles Whiteley inaugurated the NextCart app at the EMK Center in the capital on Monday (10 June). Photo: Courtesy
Ambassador Charles Whiteley inaugurated the NextCart app at the EMK Center in the capital on Monday (10 June). Photo: Courtesy

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Bangladesh Ambassador Charles Whiteley has highlighted the global importance of digital solutions for empowering youth and advancing society.

Inaugurating the NextCart app this afternoon at the EMK Center in the capital, Whiteley stated that technologies like NextCart can simplify small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operations and facilitate business on digital platforms.

He emphasised that such innovations can significantly contribute to the growth of digital businesses.

Special guest Russell Ahmed, president of BASIS, discussed how businesses in retail automation and the SME sector can leverage modern technological solutions like NextCart to strengthen their competitive edge in the market.

NextCart CEO Mustakim Hasan explained that the app will effectively support entrepreneurs by enabling seamless online and offline business operations, simplifying processes, enhancing digital presence, and ensuring growth. 

Nextcart Co-founder Samiur Rahman elaborated on how the app can efficiently manage various business activities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Speakers agreed that NextCart will pave the way for sustainable business practices and facilitate smooth operations for entrepreneurs.

