Ambassador Muhith elected vice-president of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Bangladesh's permanent representative to the United Nations, has been elected vice-president of the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board for 2023 at the elections held in New York.

This will enable Bangladesh to work closely with the other board members and the leaderships of these three vital UN organs and provide them with strategic guidance for their work.

The ambassador of Kenya was elected president of the board on Tuesday. The other vice presidents are ambassadors of Costa Rica, Ukraine and Türkiye.

Ambassador Muhith is serving as the current chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission and served as the president of the Executive Board of the UN Women last year.

The UNDP, UNFPA and UNOPS have specific mandates to advance the UN's development agenda at the field level in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP is the largest UN agency with a primary focus on poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

The UNFPA covers population and family planning issues, while the UNOPS works in cross-cutting areas across peace, development and humanitarian matters.