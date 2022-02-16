AL’s suspended leaders won’t get position until withdrawing suspension order

Bangladesh

BSS
16 February, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

AL’s suspended leaders won’t get position until withdrawing suspension order

BSS
16 February, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:16 pm
AL’s suspended leaders won’t get position until withdrawing suspension order

The ruling party leaders who have already been suspended from the party would not come back to any party position until their suspension order won't be withdrawn.

Even the same rule will be applied on those who already have received show-cause notice from the party and it would be applicable as long as their reply would not be granted as satisfactory.

The decision was formally pronounced during a virtual meeting of central Awami League leaders who are responsible for the Khulna division with ruling party's other district presidents, general secretaries, upazila, party lawmakers and district council chairmen under Khulna division at party president's Dhanmondi office here Wednesday (16 February) morning.

Awami League presidium member Kazi Jafrullah, joint general secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising secretary BM Mozammel Huq, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Awami League Central Committee Member Advocate M Amirul Alam Milon, Parvin Zaman Kalpana and Advocate Gloria Sarker Jhorna attended the meeting.

The virtual meeting was held followed by the presidium meeting of the Awami League and to follow the instructions of party president Sheikh Hasina, said the leaders during the meeting.

The main objective is to hold conference and also to reorganise the party at the grassroot level as per the instruction of the party chief, they said.

"We have prior instructions regarding those who do not follow the party instructions," they said, adding that "but those people who already have been suspended, temporarily suspended and got show-cause would not come to any new position until it further resolved." 

The party has a plan to hold conference in all districts within the next three months. Even the conference also will be held at some upazilas."It is our plan to reorganise the party from grassroots to district level through holding conference at all organisational units under Khulna division in next three months," they added.

 

Top News

Awami League / suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

10h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

8h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

11h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

1h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

2h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

4h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work