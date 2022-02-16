AL’s suspended leaders won’t get position until withdrawing suspension order

The ruling party leaders who have already been suspended from the party would not come back to any party position until their suspension order won't be withdrawn.

Even the same rule will be applied on those who already have received show-cause notice from the party and it would be applicable as long as their reply would not be granted as satisfactory.

The decision was formally pronounced during a virtual meeting of central Awami League leaders who are responsible for the Khulna division with ruling party's other district presidents, general secretaries, upazila, party lawmakers and district council chairmen under Khulna division at party president's Dhanmondi office here Wednesday (16 February) morning.

Awami League presidium member Kazi Jafrullah, joint general secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising secretary BM Mozammel Huq, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Awami League Central Committee Member Advocate M Amirul Alam Milon, Parvin Zaman Kalpana and Advocate Gloria Sarker Jhorna attended the meeting.

The virtual meeting was held followed by the presidium meeting of the Awami League and to follow the instructions of party president Sheikh Hasina, said the leaders during the meeting.

The main objective is to hold conference and also to reorganise the party at the grassroot level as per the instruction of the party chief, they said.

"We have prior instructions regarding those who do not follow the party instructions," they said, adding that "but those people who already have been suspended, temporarily suspended and got show-cause would not come to any new position until it further resolved."

The party has a plan to hold conference in all districts within the next three months. Even the conference also will be held at some upazilas."It is our plan to reorganise the party from grassroots to district level through holding conference at all organisational units under Khulna division in next three months," they added.