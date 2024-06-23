AL's 75th anniversary today, traffic to be restricted on some Dhaka roads

Sketch map shows parking spots for the 75th anniversary celebration program of Awami League (AL) and diversion points. Illustration: DMP

Traffic will be controlled or limited on some roads around the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital as the ruling Awami League (AL) is all set to celebrate its 75th anniversary (platinum jubilee) today, said the Media and Public Relations Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Vehicular movements will be restricted at the crossing in front of Hotel Intercontinental, Shahbagh, Katabon, TSC, Doel Chottor, and Matsya Bhaban, confirmed DMP's Ramna traffic division.

DMP requested commuters to use alternative routes.

The Ramna traffic division also directed vehicles attending the AL event to park at Dhaka University's Gymnasium, Mohsin Hall, and Fuller Road.

The East Pakistan Awami Muslim League was founded during a political activists' conference on 23 and 24 June 1949 in Puran Dhaka's KM Lane.

In 1955, the party dropped the word 'Muslim' from its name in a spirit of secularism, becoming the East Pakistan Awami League.

After independence, the party was renamed Bangladesh Awami League.

