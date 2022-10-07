Almost 3 maunds of Hilsa seized in Noakhali, 6 traders fined

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 03:38 pm

File photo of fishermen catching hilsha. Photo: Reuters
File photo of fishermen catching hilsha. Photo: Reuters

A Noakhali mobile court has seized around three maunds of Hilsa fish in separate drives and fined six traders over stocking and transporting the fish in violation of the government ban during the breeding season of Hilsa.

According to mobile court sources, four people were held on Friday following a raid conducted at the Nalchira Ghat based on a tip-off from where around 35kg of Hilsa fish were being moved through a trawler.

Later, the detainees were fined Tk5,000 and the confiscated fish were distributed to different orphanages under the leadership of Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salim Hossain.

Another 2 maunds of Hilsa were seized from two traders in Maijdee Bazar and Sonapur Bazar of the Sadar upazila. One of the traders was fined Tk2,000 taka and another Tk1,500. 

On the first day of the drive on Friday, raids were conducted at separate places in the district from morning to noon. Each Upazila Fisheries Office assisted magistrates in the drive.

The executive magistrates said the drive will be continued till 28 October to implement the government's ban on fishing during the Hilsa breeding season. 

A 22-day ban has been imposed from 7 October (Thursday) as per the government directives to support the Hilsa conservation campaign and Hilsa breeding season. 

