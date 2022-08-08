All must work for people with ideals of Bangamata: Tipu Munshi 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said all must work for the welfare of the public by following the ideals of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

"Bangamata is the source of inspiration for the nation. Although she was a very ordinary housewife, her extraordinary decision paved the way for the Bengali nation to achieve independence," he said while addressing a discussion on Fazilatunnesa Mujib Sunday (8 August) marking her 92nd birth anniversary.

Before Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 7 March speech, she gave the right advice to Bangabandhu and similarly opposed his parole seeking unconditional release, added the minister.

The commerce minister also said Bangamata with five children passed a difficult time all while educating them and giving advice to the leaders and workers of the party.

"She was an accomplished housewife and politician's wife".

At the end of the discussion, special prayers were offered for the souls of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their martyred family members.

