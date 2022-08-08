All must work for people with ideals of Bangamata: Tipu Munshi 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

All must work for people with ideals of Bangamata: Tipu Munshi 

The commerce minister also said Bangamata with five children passed a difficult time all while educating them and giving advice to the leaders and workers of the party

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:58 pm
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said all must work for the welfare of the public by following the ideals of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

"Bangamata is the source of inspiration for the nation. Although she was a very ordinary housewife, her extraordinary decision paved the way for the Bengali nation to achieve independence," he said while addressing a discussion on Fazilatunnesa Mujib Sunday (8 August) marking her 92nd birth anniversary. 

Before Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 7 March speech, she gave the right advice to Bangabandhu and similarly opposed his parole seeking unconditional release, added the minister. 

The commerce minister also said Bangamata with five children passed a difficult time all while educating them and giving advice to the leaders and workers of the party.

"She was an accomplished housewife and politician's wife".

At the end of the discussion, special prayers were offered for the souls of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their martyred family members. 

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman (Secretary) Mahfuza Akhtar, Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson Md Mofizul Islam, Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute Chief Executive Officer Dr Md Zafar Uddin, Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam, Export Development Bureau Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Import and Export Chief Controller Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Joint Stock Companies and Farms Group Chief Controller Sheikh Soebul Alam Majumdar, National Consumer Protection Directorate Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan spoke at the event.
 

Top News

Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib / Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla