All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed

Bangladesh

UNB
18 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:41 pm

Related News

All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed

UNB
18 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:41 pm
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021 was placed in parliament on Thursday to make the country's museums more dynamic and vibrant.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid placed the Bill in the House and it was then sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further scrutiny.

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

The Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021 to replace the 1983 ordinance in this regard.

The highest punishment for museum-related crimes is 10 years' jail, Tk 10 lakh fine or both as the proposed law says, which would be applicable for other museums alongside the National Museum.

Top News

Parliament session / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Museums in Bangladesh / Museum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

18h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

18h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

18h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records