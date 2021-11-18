All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed

The Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021 was placed in parliament on Thursday to make the country's museums more dynamic and vibrant.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid placed the Bill in the House and it was then sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further scrutiny.

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

The Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021 to replace the 1983 ordinance in this regard.

The highest punishment for museum-related crimes is 10 years' jail, Tk 10 lakh fine or both as the proposed law says, which would be applicable for other museums alongside the National Museum.