All kinds of assistances offered to Sadid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 10:07 pm

Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Jasim Uddin Haider has expressed his interest to provide all kinds of assistance to extraordinarily talented young cricketer Asaduzzaman Sadid.

The DC said, "We are always beside Sadid so that he can continue his practice. The district administration will support Sadid continuously in order to flourish his gifted cricket skills."

"If he wants, we will for his coaching at any distinguished cricket academy," he added.

On Thursday night, Sadid was provided with an amount of cash by the deputy commissioner to continue his practice. The DC, however, did not disclosed the amount.

BCB director Alomgir Khan Alo and Sadid's maternal uncle Shirajul Islam Shuvo were also present at that time.

Six years old Sadid became popular overnight, after a video clip of his bowling action went viral on social media platform Facebook.

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne also tweeted the video.

Sadid, a student of class-1 at a school in Barishal city, started his cricket practice at the age of three under the guidance of his uncle Shuvo.

Young cricketer Asaduzzaman Sadid

