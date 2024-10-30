'All killings need to be investigated': UN rights chief

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 07:17 pm

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Turk today (30 October) laid emphasis on investigating all killings and freedom of assembly and expression.

"All killings need to be investigated. We can't allow killings to happen," he said while responding to a question.

Turk met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and advisers before wrapping up his two-day visit.

The UN team might take a month to submit its report on human rights violations committed from 1 July to 15 August.

Earlier, the UN rights chief received an official invitation from the chief adviser to conduct an impartial and independent fact-finding mission into human rights violations committed from 1 July to 15 August.

The office deployed a fact-finding team to Bangladesh, with a view to reporting on violations and abuses perpetrated during the protests, analysing root causes and making recommendations to advance justice and accountability and for longer-term reforms.

Volker Turk made a phone call to Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in August.

During his recent visit to New York, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus sought support from foreign friends for Bangladesh's new journey towards a happy and prosperous future, stressing that they do not want to miss the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh.

As part of an ongoing engagement with the interim government, an advance team of the UN rights body visited Bangladesh from 22-29 August, and met student leaders of the recent protests, as well as advisers in the interim government, the chief justice, senior officers of the police and armed forces, lawyers, journalists and human rights defenders, representatives of political parties, and minority and indigenous communities.

