All hands on deck to achieve Vision 2041 : Sajeeb Wajed

Praising the nation for realising the Vision 2021, Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed has urged the countrymen to channel all their efforts to make Vision 2041 a reality.

In a victory-day post from his verified Facebook page, he wrote, "From realising Vision-21 to building engineering masterpiece Padma Bridge, we made our 50th anniversary a gem in the history. Now is the time to channel our efforts to make Vision-2041 a reality."

According to the Vision 2041, spelled out by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh would earn the high-income status by the year 2041, ensuring a per capita income of $12,500.

Pinning his hope on the youth force of the country for working out Vision 2041, he wrote, "With time, Bangladesh is getting younger – more vibrant with the indomitable youth force."

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, whose birth coincided with the year of the country's freedom, also wrote, It's time to hold our head high, march ahead, and excel ourselves to set newer heights. That would be our biggest tribute to the war heroes and heroines who made the sun of freedom rise through ashes and blood".

"Let the country be younger in the days to come. Let's build Sonar Bangla, a wonder for the world. Vision 2041 is yours!" he concluded.