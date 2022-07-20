All govt offices asked to reduce electricity consumption by 25%

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:03 pm

Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, has said that to combat power and energy crises, electricity consumption will be reduced by 25% in all government offices.

Additionally, the finance division will issue necessary gazettes with the aim of using less than 20% of the energy sector budget allocation. 

He made the announcement to the media Wednesday (20 July) following a meeting on the government's austerity measures attended by senior secretaries and secretaries of all ministries and government departments. 

The meeting also decided to cut down on foreign travels of government officials unless they are absolutely necessary. 

In addition, to keep the commodities' prices in check, the secretaries advised introducing market monitoring and taking action against illegal stockpiling through mobile courts. 

They also instructed all departments to take necessary steps for increasing internal resource collection from the very beginning of the current fiscal and also urged NBR to take effective measures to reach set targets. 

"Each ministry will review its own procurement plan and take initiatives to reduce revenue expenditure," Dr Kaikaus added.

