All forces being prepared to combat any attack on country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that all forces are being prepared to combat any kind of future attacks on the country.

"Since we assumed power in 1996, we took initiatives to modernise the army. We have ensured development of various infrastructures, procurement of warships and increased operational capabilities of existing ships", said the prime minister at the president parade of the "Midshipman 2020 Alpha" and "Direct Entry 2022 Bravo" batches at the Naval academy in Patenga, Chattogram.

The prime minister also said, "Two more utility helicopters will be added to the fleet while three landing craft tanks are being built at the Khulna shipyard. Fighter ships, auxiliary ships, modern war artillery, and technologies are constantly being added in the navy force.

"We are not only building ships for ourselves, but also have gained recognition as an exporter of ships. I thank the Navy for this."

Regarding global conflicts she said, "Bangladesh sends the highest number of peacekeepers in various UN peacekeeping missions. I call for a negotiated solution to all world conflicts and unresolved issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war."