All entry-exit points of Ctg port to get scanners: State minister 

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the Chittagong Port is the "lifeline" of Bangladesh's economy.

The process to install scanners, at all the entry and exit points of the port, is underway to ensure top-notch security, he added.

"Scanners will be installed at each of the port's gates for smooth import and export," the state minister said during his visit to the New Mooring Container Terminal of the Chittagong Port on Sunday.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "A syndicate is trying very hard so that the scanners are not installed. Whatever needs to be done will be done under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Chittagong Port world-class.

"The Mongla Port is getting scanners. Besides, scanners are also being installed in all land ports of the country ."

The state minister also said that according to the agreement with India, their ships can use Chittagong Port and from where goods can be delivered to the neighbouring country's other states via Bangladesh.

"For this, trial runs of Indian ships have taken place at the Chittagong Port. There will be more trials. The port is being further developed. Patenga Container Terminal and an overflow yard have been constructed.

He also said that Chittagong port is ready to handle the pressure of more ships. Indian ships will start arriving on a regular basis once the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issues Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs).

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Member (Administration and Planning) Md Zafar Alam, Member (Engineering) Captain Md Mahbubur Rahman received the state minister at port among others.

According to officials, out of the 12 gates of the port, there are currently seven scanning machines in operation in six gates.