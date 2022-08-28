All entry-exit points of Ctg port to get scanners: State minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
28 August, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

All entry-exit points of Ctg port to get scanners: State minister 

TBS Report 
28 August, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 02:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the Chittagong Port is the "lifeline" of Bangladesh's economy. 

The process to install scanners, at all the entry and exit points of the port, is underway to ensure top-notch security, he added.

"Scanners will be installed at each of the port's gates for smooth import and export," the state minister said during his visit to the New Mooring Container Terminal of the Chittagong Port on Sunday.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "A syndicate is trying very hard so that the scanners are not installed. Whatever needs to be done will be done under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Chittagong Port world-class. 

"The Mongla Port is getting scanners. Besides, scanners are also being installed in all land ports of the country ."  

The state minister also said that according to the agreement with India, their ships can use Chittagong Port and from where goods can be delivered to the neighbouring country's other states via Bangladesh. 

"For this, trial runs of Indian ships have taken place at the Chittagong Port. There will be more trials. The port is being further developed. Patenga Container Terminal and an overflow yard have been constructed.

He also said that Chittagong port is ready to handle the pressure of more ships. Indian ships will start arriving on a regular basis once the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issues Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs).

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Member (Administration and Planning) Md Zafar Alam, Member (Engineering) Captain Md Mahbubur Rahman received the state minister at port among others. 

According to officials, out of the 12 gates of the port, there are currently seven scanning machines in operation in six gates.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chittagong Port / State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury / export-import / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

4h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

2h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

8h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

43m | Videos
What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

1h | Videos
The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay