All customs houses to remain open during lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

All customs houses to remain open during lockdown

There are more than 30 customs stations across the country, in addition to the customs houses of the sea and airports

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:56 pm
All customs houses to remain open during lockdown

The authorities have decided to keep all the customs houses and customs stations open during the upcoming lockdown, in an effort to facilitate uninterrupted export-import activities through land, air and seaports. 

Syed A Mumen, director (information) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said the activities of the revenue board had been brought under emergency services recently. Therefore, the customs houses and customs stations will remain open during the government announced lockdown.

According to NBR sources, there are more than 30 customs stations across the country, in addition to the customs houses of the sea and airports. Necessary manpower will be employed at the field level customs offices to facilitate smooth export-import activities.

According to Bangladesh Land Port Authority, all the 12 land ports of the country will remain open during the lockdown.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

customs / Customs House / Coronavirus lockdowns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

2h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 