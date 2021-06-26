All customs houses to remain open during lockdown

The authorities have decided to keep all the customs houses and customs stations open during the upcoming lockdown, in an effort to facilitate uninterrupted export-import activities through land, air and seaports.

Syed A Mumen, director (information) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said the activities of the revenue board had been brought under emergency services recently. Therefore, the customs houses and customs stations will remain open during the government announced lockdown.

According to NBR sources, there are more than 30 customs stations across the country, in addition to the customs houses of the sea and airports. Necessary manpower will be employed at the field level customs offices to facilitate smooth export-import activities.

According to Bangladesh Land Port Authority, all the 12 land ports of the country will remain open during the lockdown.