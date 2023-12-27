AL election manifesto: Poverty to be eradicated by 2030 with Delta Plan-2100

If elected, the Awami League vows to eradicate extreme poverty and achieve upper-middle-income country status by 2030 through Delta Plan-2100 implementation, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the president of the Awami League.

"Delta Plan-2100 aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, achieve upper-middle income country status by 2030; and achieve the status of a prosperous country by 2040," she said while announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December).

The Delta Plan-2100 encompasses six core objectives, including ensuring security from floods and climate change-related disasters; significant water efficiency and safe water; sustainable river basin and estuary management; climate and ecosystem conservation; effective governance of water resources; and optimal integrated use of land and water resources.

Discussing her vision for Bangladesh's future, the prime minister pledged to establish Vision-2041, a programme dedicated "to building a secure, high-quality, and development-friendly advanced communication system."

"The development of infrastructure, including waterways, roads, railways, and Bangladesh Biman, would continue," she said.

Sheikh Hasina highlighted that during the three terms of the Awami League government, they have initiated and successfully implemented a variety of large-scale projects.

"It is hoped that all these projects, including the Padma Bridge, a symbol of pride for the nation, will significantly contribute to development, as expected," the premier said.

Regarding marine development the premier said, "We have established a marine research institute to utilise marine resources for economic and social development properly."

She also said that the AL government has taken measures to extract marine resources, oil, gas, minerals, fisheries, and aquatic resources.

"Seaports and deep seaports have been constructed, which have created opportunities for the expansion of trade and commerce," the prime minister added.

Talking about achieving MDGs and SDG implementation strategy (2016-30), she said, "MDGs have been implemented very successfully."

"We have successfully started implementation in all the necessary areas, including housing, food security, education, health care, clean water, sanitation facilities, reduction of child and maternal mortality rates, and ensuring gender equality in implementing sustainable development," she said.

The premier highlighted that the AL government has taken steps to invent and implement new strategies considering the global situation in terms of socio-economic development.

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.