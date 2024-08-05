AL offices, other establishments set on fire in Dhaka, other districts

People have set various establishments including Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, Awami League's office in Dhaka and several other districts after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country this afternoon.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 has been set on fire.

At around 3:00pm, the fire was raging there. Around that time, people were seen chanting slogans.

During this time, the Awami League Dhaka district office was also set on fire.

Awami League Dhaka district office building at Tejgaon on 5 August. Photo: Jasim Uddin/TBS

People also set fire to Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office in Dhanmondi 3/A in the capital.

At the Parliament, smoke clouds could be seen forming overhead. People who entered the premises have been vandalising and looting the building.

Rampage at ATN Bangla office; ATN News off air

Angry mobs went on a rampage at ATN Bangla office in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, forcing the authorities concerned to take ATN News off air.

"Nothing is left in our office. Everything has been taken except tables," a senior reporter at ATN News told UNB.

"We are safe and have left office," he added.

Police, RAB open fire as Uttara East, Jatrabari police stations come under attack

Earlier, a group of people attacked Uttara East Police Station and RAB office in Uttara.

Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members fired gunshots following the attacks.

National Parliament. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, a similar situation has been witnessed at Jatrabari of the capital.

Around 2pm, protesters attacked Jatrabari Police Station and carried out vandalism.

Meanwhile, the protesters set fire to several vehicles kept in front of a building adjacent to the police station.

Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram was torched. Photo: TBS

Police members confined inside Jatrabari Police Station were firing gunshots. Many reportedly received bullet wounds.

Jatiya Party office set on fire

Some people have set fire to the Jatiya Party central office at Kakrail in the capital.

The office was set on fire around 4pm.

AL district offices being torched

The offices of Awami League and houses of the party leaders come under attack following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon.

In Rajshahi, people have vandalised and set fire to the Awami League office in the city this afternoon.

The residence of metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Sadik Abdullah was set on fire. Photo: TBS

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police headquarters, city corporation building and city mayor's residence were also set ablaze.

Four killed in arson attack on Chuadanga Jubo League leader's house

Four people were killed after miscreants torched the house of Jubo League leader Arefin Alam Ranju in Chuadanga.

They were killed after becoming trapped inside the burning house.

Ctg police stations, AL offices, houses of party leaders come under attack; 1 killed

There have been reports of attacks on police stations, significant government facilities, and the houses of AL leaders and activists in Chattogram.

People torched Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

After news broke of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, people took to the streets across the city and district from around 2:30pm today (5 August).

The violence resulted in one reported death, and approximately 50 individuals have been treated for injuries at Chittagong Medical College (CMCH) Hospital.

Fire at Rajshahi City Corporation building. Photo: TBS

In Sylhet, deputy commissioner's office, office and residence of superintendent of police and other government establishments have been vandalised and set on fire.

Besides, the houses of several ministers, MPs and Awami League leaders were reportedly attacked and torched.

People were seen taking out sofa, bed and other things from Amir Hossain Amu's residence. Photo: TBS

In Faridpur, a mob stormed and vandalised the Kotwali Police Station this evening. They set fire to the building and looted the weapons.

Earlier, the policemen opened fire while leaving the Police Lines in the afternoon. At least two people were reportedly injured with bullet during the firing.

Kotwali Police Station comes under attack in Faridpur. Photo: TBS

In Barisal, people torched the residence of metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Sadik Abdullah. The house of Awami League Advisory Council Member and central 14-party alliance coordinator and spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu was also vandalised and set on fire.

People were seen taking out sofa, bed and other things from the AL leaders' residences before those were torched.