AL leader, student dies in Dhaka shooting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 04:17 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

A politician of the ruling Awami League and a female college student were killed when an assailant allegedly opened fire at them in the capital's Khilgaon rail-gate area on Thursday (24 March) night.

The deceased was identified as s Zahidul Islam Tipu, former general secretary of AL Motijheel police station committee, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College, said  Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) commander Khandaker Al Moin. 

We are reviewing several motives behind the murder. We hope that we will soon catch the killer. Unfortunately an ordinary student also died in the tragic incident," he added. 

Meanwhile,  UNB reports that the driver of the deceased who is identified as Munna also sustained bullet wounds and is currently " fighting for his life at DMCH".

