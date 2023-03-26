AL leader beaten up in front of MP in Barishal

A local Awami League (AL) leader was reportedly beaten up by party members in presence of Barishal-2 MP Shah-E-Alam while celebrating Independence Day.

Idris Sardar, senior vice president of Uzirpur upazila Awami League, was injured in the incident and taken to Barisal Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Following the attack, three local leaders of the ruling party were expelled for violating party discipline.

The expelled AL members are Atikur Rahman Polash, joint general secretary of Bamrail union Awami League; Syed Riazul Islam Kazi, organising secretary of Shikarpur union Awami League; and Jasim Uddin Rubel, member of Bamrail union Jubo League.

Former upazila chairman Hafizur Rahman Iqbal allegedly made negative comments directed at Idris while exchanging greetings with Shah-E-Alam in front of the Upazila Parishad auditorium this morning, according to locals.

The situation turned violent as Hafizur's followers assaulted Idris in presence of the MP.

Hafizur said he was not there when the incident occurred, adding, "I did not attack anybody. As soon as I noticed the clash, I came forward to stop it."

Regarding the attack, Uzirpur Police Station Officer in Charge Kamrul Islam said police will take action if any written complaint is filed.