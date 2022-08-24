AL hails EC decision to use EVMs in 150 JS seats in next polls

Bangladesh

UNB
24 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

AL hails EC decision to use EVMs in 150 JS seats in next polls

UNB
24 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 05:14 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Awami League  General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in up to 150 of the 300 parliamentary seats in the next general election.

Quader was speaking at an event to mark the 18th death anniversary of Awami League women's affairs secretary Ivy Rahman, who was killed in a grenade attack on 21 August in 2004.

He said the during its dialogue with the EC, Awami league demanded that EVMs are used in all 300 seats.

"The Election Commission has agreed to use EVMs in half of the total parliamentary seats. We welcome the decision of the Election Commission," he said.

Quader said, "We have said that it is good and safe to use modern technology. We do not want a repeat of rigged and fraudulent elections.There is no problem with EVM."

BNP turns down EC's move to use EVMs up to 150 seats

He questioned whether the opponents of EVMs want elections to be rigged.

Paying tributes to Ivy Rahman, the AL leader said  she  sacrificed her life for the welfare of the country and restoration of democracy.

She will be remembered for her humility and love for the people, he said.

Ivy Rahman, wife of late president Zillur Rahman, was among 24 people killed in the grenade attack on the Awami League's anti-terrorism rally at Bangabandhu Avenue.

 

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

7h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi freestyle footballer Mahmudul and his Guinness exploits

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Where does India-Pakistan stand after 75 years of partition

4h | Videos
Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

19h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally