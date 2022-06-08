AL expresses regret over causing traffic jam through protest

Awami League leaders have expressed regret over the severe traffic jam caused by protests in the capital against the "death threat" to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member of the Awami League, issued a stern warning and said, "Mirza Fakhrul must remember every attack ensues counter-attack. If anyone attacks us, we are ready to retaliate under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

"Today's protest rally proves that if anyone threatens Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, they will not be spared, added Nanak"

Leaders and activists of the Awami League gathered in front of Hotel Sonargaon at Tejgaon Shatrasta intersection from 1:30pm to join the protest procession and rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League on Wednesday.

The rally was held in protest against the BNP-Jamaat's recent arrogant slogan where they allegedly uttered veiled threats to stage a repeat of 1975 killings apparently against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party's central and metropolitan leaders spoke on the temporary stage created on a truck on a nearby road. Due to this, various roads of Dhaka including that area became impassable due to traffic jam.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "I took to the streets to respond to the threats. Some of your time was wasted in the traffic. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Later, Sheikh Bazlur Rahman announced the end of the protest rally in front of the Bangabandhu Museum building at Dhanmondi-32.