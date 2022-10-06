AL cannot force any party to join the national polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League cannot force any political party to join the national elections as the decision to participate is entirely up to them.

"Participation in the election is a decision made solely by the political parties. Some parties will run in the polls, and others will not. They cannot be forced," the premier said while addressing a press conference regarding her UK and US visits from Ganabhaban on Thursday (6 October).

"Parties must make their own political decisions. But yes, I definitely want all parties to take part in the election," she added.

"BNP not have strong resources of their own for which they seek support from foreigners," she said, adding that the public has rejected BNP altogether.

Alleging that BNP was involved in bombing, vandalism, arson and killing of innocents, the premier questioned, "With what face will they ask people to vote for them?"

"Last time we held an election after discussing with political parties. They gave 700 nominations for 300 seats. When they lost in the election, they blamed us," She added.

The PM stated that the Awami League government is solely responsible for improving and reforming the election system in the country.