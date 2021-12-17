AL activist killed by rivals in Bagerhat

TBS Report 
17 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 07:10 pm

Following the incident, police have detained six people for questioning.

File Photo
File Photo

An activist of Awami League (AL) was killed in an attack by his political opponents over establishing supremacy at Rampal in Bagerhat district.

Following a dispute over establishing supremacy, local leader Belal Bepari and his men attacked and beat up Firoz Dhali in Kadirkhola area of Rampal upazila around 11am on Friday, leaving him injured badly.  

Meanwhile, three others were injured in the attack.

Injured Firoz was rushed to Rampal Upazila Health Complex and later to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

All the victims are followers of Jamil Hasan Jamu, former general secretary of Rampal Upazila Awami League and also former chairman of Rampal Sadar Union Parishad.

An autopsy of the deceased was completed at the hospital. Following the incident, police have detained six people for questioning.

Rampal police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shamsuddin said "We have detained six people for questioning. Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent further clashes." 

The victim's family has filed any complaint yet. 

Police have started effort to bring those involved in the murder under the law, Shamsuddin adds.

 

