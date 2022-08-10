Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

Traffic Division (Uttara) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested passengers travelling to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to start their commute with extra time in hand to stay ahead of heavy traffic on the road.

According to DMP traffic sources, movement is currently halted in three lanes due to the ongoing BRT project in the capital's airport area.

"Passengers going to Uttara and Gazipur via Khilkhet are requested to start their journeys with time in hand," the sources added.

"Particularly, commuters headed to Dhaka airport need to set out with more time in hand," the traffic division said, adding that they should travel through the left lane after crossing the La Meridien Hotel.