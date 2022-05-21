Air Force chief returns from Turkey

Bangladesh

The chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan returned home on Friday after an official visit to Turkey.

He along with his spouse and two entourages went to Turkey on 14 May at the invitation of the Turkish Air Force Commander General Hasan Küçükakyüz, said an ISPR release.  

The Air Force chief visited the mausoleum (Anitkabir) of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Founding Father of Turkey and paid homage by laying a floral wreath.

During the visit, Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also called on General Hasan Küçükakyüz.

In the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest which will be beneficial for implementing the future plans of BAF.

BAF chief also visited different government and private military equipment production facilities including the Turkish Aerospace Industries. 

The visit of the Air Force chief will hopefully play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey by expanding the scope of cooperation in professional sectors.

