Air Force chief awards certificates to flying instructor course graduates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

Air Force chief awards certificates to flying instructor course graduates

The certificates were awarded on Tuesday

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:58 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The certificate award ceremony of the 60th Flying Instructors' Course of Bangladesh Air Force took place at the Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Arulia Air Field, in Bogura on Tuesday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, was the chief guest at the ceremony and handed their graduation certificates to 16 course participants, read a press release.

In his speech, the chief guest congratulated the officers who are going to join a celebrated group of flying instructors and will help train others to defend the skies of Bangladesh.

Squadron Leader of the 60th Flying Instructors' Course, Muhammad Shadman Ali, was judged best all-rounder student officer, and was awarded the prestigious "Mofiz Trophy".

Officer Commanding of Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Group Captain Mehedi Hasan, gave a brief introduction on the course conducted by the school.

Among others, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base, Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman, Air Vice Marshal M A Awal Hossain, and other senior officers of the Bangladesh Air Force were also present on the occasion.

BAF / Bangladesh Air Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

8h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

9h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

3h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

3h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

3h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 