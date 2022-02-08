Air Force chief awards certificates to flying instructor course graduates

The certificate award ceremony of the 60th Flying Instructors' Course of Bangladesh Air Force took place at the Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Arulia Air Field, in Bogura on Tuesday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, was the chief guest at the ceremony and handed their graduation certificates to 16 course participants, read a press release.

In his speech, the chief guest congratulated the officers who are going to join a celebrated group of flying instructors and will help train others to defend the skies of Bangladesh.

Squadron Leader of the 60th Flying Instructors' Course, Muhammad Shadman Ali, was judged best all-rounder student officer, and was awarded the prestigious "Mofiz Trophy".

Officer Commanding of Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Group Captain Mehedi Hasan, gave a brief introduction on the course conducted by the school.

Among others, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base, Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman, Air Vice Marshal M A Awal Hossain, and other senior officers of the Bangladesh Air Force were also present on the occasion.