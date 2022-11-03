‘AI for Bangla 2.0’ competition kicks off

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Computer Council of ICT Division has organised "Artificial Intelligence for Bangla 2.0" (AI for Bangla 2.0) with the aim to enrich the Bengali language through artificial intelligence and information technology.

The competition will be held in two categories: specific innovative solutions and open categories, said a press release.

Applications have been invited from contestants on Bengali paraphrase detection or plagiarism checking, Bengali conversational agents, question-answers, information retrieval, and Bangla sign language recognition in the "specific innovative solutions" category.

Also, in the open category, contestants can submit datasets, models, or working prototypes on any topic related to linguistics and machine learning.

In the 'specific innovative solutions' category, the first prize is Tk 2 lakh, second prize is Tk 75,000, and the third prize is Tk 50,000.

In the open category, the first prize is Tk1 lakh, the second prize is Tk 50,000, the third prize is Tk 25,000.

The last date for submission of proposals for the competition is 16 December.

