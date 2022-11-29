AH Khan & Co recognises logistics frontliners at 'Annual Logistics Meet 2022'

AH Khan & Co Limited, a logistics company in Bangladesh, organised the "Annual Logistics Meet 2022" on 25 November.

The event was inaugurated by Farah Zabeen, supply chain manager, BAT Bangladesh, Abu Hossain Khan, chairman, AH Khan & Co Ltd and Board of Directors of AH Khan & Co Ltd Saad Hossain Khan, Sakib Hossain Khan and Shabab Hossain Khan, said a press release.

According to the media release, every year, the company organises this event to recognise contribution and performance of their logistics frontliners which include truck drivers, helpers, warehouse staffs and other field level employees. The event is a bechmark in the logistics country as A H Khan & Co Ltd is the only company in Bangladesh to recognise logistics frontliners.

Nur Mohammad Mazumder, chairman, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) attended the event as special guest. He urged truck drivers to drive safely and also getting adequate rest before driving. He appreciated A H Khan & Co Ltd's initiatives which include annual drivers' training, annual drivers' health checkup program and annual drivers' recognition programe. He also recognised the contribution of goods carrying towards the economy of Bangladesh.

A H Khan & Co Ltd is the logistics partner of all the leading multinational companies in Bangladesh. Respected guests from BAT Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh, SMC Enterprise, Coats Bangladesh, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Syngenta Bangladesh, Berger Paints Bangladesh, Linde Bangladesh and Butterfly Group attended the event.

The event had driving safety briefings and tips, lunch and snacks arrangements, raffle draw and finally ended with cultural programme.