Agitated clients of multipurpose coop stage demo to get back money 

Around 1,500 clients of Green Bird Multipurpose Cooperative Society have staged demonstration in front of Rampura Police Station to get back their money allegedly embezzled by the organisation.

The demonstrators alleged that the cooperative society embezzled around Tk30 crore from 4,000 clients.

Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rafikul Islam told TBS that the agitating clients of the organisation are demonstrating in front of the police station since Tuesday.

"Accused official of the cooperative society, Alauddin Hossain, are now under police custody. The clients want to get their money back through the mediation of police but they are not willing to lodge case against the organisation," said the OC.

He added that the agitators are not ready to understand that it is not possible without the process of filling a case.