Cyclone Remal batters coastal districts
It also creates waterlogging in low-laying areas of Dhaka and Chattogram city
The strong Cyclone Remal, which made landfall yesterday night in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, has turned to a deep depression after weakening. Heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Remal have battered the coastal districts of the country, leaving at least seven people dead, flooding villages, and uprooting trees.
The electricity supply to 1.55 crore Palli Bidyut Samiti (PBS) customers in different regions of Bangladesh's coastal belt has been halted since yesterday (26 May) to prevent extensive damage caused by Cyclone Remal.
Cyclone Remal has caused heavy rainfall in Dhaka and Chattogram city since Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.
The Quick Response Teams of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is actively engaged in alleviating this issue across the city.