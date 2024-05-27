Cyclone Remal batters coastal districts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:28 pm

Cyclone Remal batters coastal districts

It also creates waterlogging in low-laying areas of Dhaka and Chattogram city

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:28 pm

After Cyclone Remal struck the Khepupara coast of Patuakhali around 10:30pm last night (26 May), the rivers in the Barishal division surged to dangerous levels and caused widespread flooding. Photo: TBS

The strong Cyclone Remal, which made landfall yesterday night in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, has turned to a deep depression after weakening. Heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Remal have battered the coastal districts of the country, leaving at least seven people dead, flooding villages, and uprooting trees.

The Kirtankhola and Meghna rivers rose up to six feet during high tide and flooded the adjacent areas due to the influence of Cyclone Remal, leaving thousands of people waterlogged in six districts of Barishal division. Photo: TBS

The electricity supply to 1.55 crore Palli Bidyut Samiti (PBS) customers in different regions of Bangladesh's coastal belt has been halted since yesterday (26 May) to prevent extensive damage caused by Cyclone Remal. 

A young worker at the Dhanmondi Hawkers Market. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Cyclone Remal has caused heavy rainfall in Dhaka and Chattogram city since Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. 

Rickshaws struggle through the flooded streets near Dhanmondi's Hawkers Market today (27 May). Photo: Rajib Dhar

Even in the middle of a storm, people need food, and foodpanda will deliver. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Even in the middle of a storm, people need food, and foodpanda will deliver. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, a significant number of areas have been inundated by tidal water entering Barishal city. This photo was taken from the bank of Bishkhali river. Photo: TBS

Low-lying areas in Chattogram city have been flooded due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Remal. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Low-lying areas in Chattogram city have been flooded due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Remal. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

At least 20 villages have been flooded and three dams in Koira upazila of Khulna have broken due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS

The Quick Response Teams of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is actively engaged in alleviating this issue across the city.

At least 20 villages have been flooded in Koira upazila of Khulna due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS
At least 20 villages have been flooded in Koira upazila of Khulna due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS

At least 20 villages have been flooded in Koira upazila of Khulna due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS
At least 20 villages have been flooded in Koira upazila of Khulna due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS

At least 20 villages have been flooded and three dams in Koira upazila of Khulna have broken due to the tidal surge caused by Cyclone Rimal. Photo: TBS

Cyclone Remal / Heavy Rain / Bangladesh

