After VC, two pro-VCs, student advisor resign from CU

Just hours after the resignation of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Abu Taher, three more officials of Chittagong University (CU) administration have followed suit.

The two pro-vice-chancellors, Professor Dr Sekandar Chowdhury (administration) and Professor Benu Kumar Dey (academic), along with Student Advisor Professor Ali Asgar Chowdhury, have submitted their resignation letters, confirmed acting Registrar of the university, KM Noor Ahmed.

"Our two pro-vice-chancellors submitted their resignation letters today. However, due to the office being closed, we haven't received the letters yet. Additionally, the student advisor has also resigned," he said today (12 August).

Students have been demanding the resignation of the university administration since the fall of the Awami League-led government.

All hall provosts and members of the proctorial body have already resigned in the face of students protests.

Professor Benu Kumar Dey, a faculty member of the Chemistry Department, was appointed as pro-vice-chancellor (academic) of Chittagong University on 6 May, 2021. On the other hand, Professor Sekandar Chowdhury was appointed as pro-vice-chancellor (administration) on 6 March of this year.

