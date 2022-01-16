After 5 years, BCL hall conference to be held 30 Jan 

The Hall Conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Dhaka University (DU) unit has been scheduled for 30 January.

It was notified through a BCL press release that the "Integrated Hall Conference 2021" of all the hall branches of Dhaka University will be held after five years on Sunday, 30 January, 2022.

"All kinds of preparation for the hall conference have been taken and the conference is scheduled for 30 January and the conference will be held on the same day," Sanjit Chandra Das, president of DU Chhatra League, said.

Considering the spread of the Covid-19 situation, only the candidates will attend the conference maintaining hygiene rules.

The decision was finalized in a private discussion on the night of 14 January to fix the agenda with the top two BCL central leaders and top two DU Chhatra League leaders.

Earlier, the hall conference was scheduled for several times but didn't held as Sanjit Chandra Das, president of DU Chhatra League, fell sick.

The last DU hall conference was held on 26 November 2016 and hall committees were formed in December 2016.

The one-year term of this committee ended in December 2017.

Since then there were no committees of Chhatra League in DU halls.

As a result, long-awaited candidates met the central president, general secretary of BCL and DU Chhatra League on 12 January, and expressed displeasure to the leaders as there was no committee for a long time.

Today, after the declaration of the hall conference, Chhatra League leaders and activists of all boy's dormitories staged a joy rally around the campus.