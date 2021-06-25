Aedes mosquito density doubles in June, patients increasing

According to the Department of Health, 280 people were infected with dengue from January to June this year, of which, 179 were infected in June

The Dengue outbreak has started increasing in the capital with the onset of the monsoon and the density of Aedes mosquitoes has almost doubled in June, when the number of Covid-19 patients is also rising in the country.

Besides, 64% of the total dengue patients have been infected in June alone this year. According to the Department of Health, 280 people were infected with dengue from January to June this year. Among them, 179 were infected only in June. Moreover, 18 people (15 from Dhaka) were infected on 25 June. The number of victims was 43 in May.

A study conducted by Jahangirnagar University in June found that the density of Aedes mosquitoes in Uttara, Gulshan, Banani, Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, Shahbagh, Central Road and Paribagh areas of the capital has almost doubled.

According to the study, the density of Aedes has grown in every ward of the capital with a Breteau index (number of positive containers per 100 houses) of 25 to 50 and the maximum number of mosquito larvae in abandoned tires.

In most parts of the capital, various development works of the city corporations are underway, so roadside drains, ditches, courtyards and even holes in the road are flooded for a few days even after light rains. Since the water of these places is not drained regularly, Aedes mosquito grows there.

Experts said the situation could be dire if the city corporations do not take effective measures soon. If the city corporations work according to their plans, it is possible to keep it at a tolerable level, even if it cannot be controlled completely.

Altab Hossain, a resident of Mirpur-1, told The Business Standard there are fewer mosquitoes when it rains heavily, but the mosquito infestation increases after a couple of days. Even on the fourth floor, mosquito coils are needed all the time.

Sabera Begum, a resident of Paribagh in the capital, told TBS the mosquito infestation has increased over the past one month. Her neighbour had a fever for three to four days and later he was diagnosed with dengue. She fears that her family might get dengue too.

Dr Kabirul Bashar, a professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University, told TBS the density of Aedes mosquitoes is higher this year compared to 2020. As city dwellers are responsible for this, so are the city corporations. Government installations are also a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Regarding the steps being taken by Dhaka North to control Aedes mosquitoes, its Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Mohammad Jobaidur Rahman told TBS, "We undertake various programmes to control Aedes mosquitoes from April to November. This year we have sent SMS to about 1,700 homeowners and letters to hundreds of government, semi-government and non-government organisations to raise awareness about the Aedes mosquito. We also do roadshows on 22 May. Combing operations are carried out from 1 to 12 June to control Aedes mosquitoes."

"Those who are found with Aedes mosquito larvae in their homes are being socially embarrassed by being red-marked with fines. We have visited 1.56 lakh houses in the combing operation. Of these, larvae were found in 851 houses and they have been fined. The total amount of fine was about Tk26 lakh," he added.

Mentioning that dengue will be under control this year, he added that the city dwellers have to play a bigger role than the city corporations as 80% of the control is in their hands. Besides, arrangements have been made for pesticide and fogging at the homes of dengue patients admitted in hospitals of Dhaka North.

Dhaka South Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Dr Md Sharif Ahmed told TBS, "We are working to curb the rise of the density of mosquitoes as per our plans. We cannot control it alone; people must also come forward. Our mosquito eradication campaign is running."

Health experts said in many cases the symptoms of dengue and Covid-19 are almost the same. Fever and shortness of breath are the symptoms of both diseases. However, dengue does not affect other parts of the body.

Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the disease control branch of the health department, told TBS dengue is difficult to control. Once it enters a country, it will remain there. So it is important to keep it at a tolerable level rather than full control.

The two viruses cannot attack the body at a time, which is an advantage. This is because when one person is infected with two viruses at the same time, the more powerful virus eats the other and antibodies are created in the body. In the last one and a half years, the number of influenza patients in the country has decreased due to the Covid-19 virus.