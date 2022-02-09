Advancing Bangladesh protecting people’s rights: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government is steering the country towards economic prosperity keeping the rights of people well-protected.

"I think we're taking the country towards the path of development protecting the rights of people," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, 36 councillors, including nine councillors of reserved seats.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina administered oath to mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy. LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam administered it to 27 councillors and nine councillors of reserved seats being present in-person at the ceremony.

She said Awami League always believes in democracy and the voting rights of people.

"Through elections, people will pick the representatives of their choice to work for them. People never take any wrong decision…this is the reality and the Narayanganj City Corporation election has proved … we carry out our all activities keeping confidence in people," she said.

Hasina said Awami League government is in power winning the trust and confidence of people.

"The democratic process has been on for the last 13 years. As a result, the country has won the status of developing nation, while the per capita income has increased to USD 2591, and the GDP now stands at 6.94 percent defying the adverse impacts of Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Hasina said the Covid-induced recession has affected the whole world, including many developed nations. "But Bangladesh has been able to keep its economic wheels moving, and became the developing country."

Talking about the NCC elections, the Prime Minister said the democracy has won with this election and she congratulated all the elected public representatives.

"Narayanganj City Corporation has been able to set an example by holding a transparent and peaceful election. People have cast their votes," she said.

The Prime Minister urged he elected public representatives to value the trust and confidence of the people that they reposed in them. "Don't forget the pledges that you made to people. Work for the welfare of people. People are now conscious. Perform your duties keeping that in mind."

She called on the elected NCC mayor and councillors to continue the momentum of development created under this government. "Narayanganj is just beside Dhaka. This is a very important city. We've taken so many plans and projects. Make sure that those are implemented properly…keep up the momentum."

About the country's future, the Prime Minister said the government has worked out various plans, including Vision 2042, perspective plan and Delta Plan 2100.

"Generations after generations will be able to continue the development process of the country. This is how we want to work out plans. Our future generations will have a developed and prosperous life," she said.

Hasina said she wants to ensure that the people of the country will never be oppressed and repressed by anyone.

Talking about BNP and its leadership, Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, said the party has no leadership.

She mentioned that one person is convicted for siphoning off orphans' money while another is convicted in 10-truck arms smuggling, August 21 grenade attack, corruption cases, and now living abroad as a fugitive.

Without mentioning the name of Khaleda Zia, Hasina said the government, out of its compassion, has given her a scope to stay at her home.

Turning to Tarique Rahman, the acting chairperson of BNP, she said he had given a bond not to do any politics in the future and went abroad during the caretaker government.

"Why will people cast their votes for a party the chairperson of which is a convicted fugitive and staying abroad? How can they expect? They (BNP) never want election, they don't understand election, they know how to rig votes, they don't know how to motivate voters as they don't believe in the voting rights of people," she insisted.