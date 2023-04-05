Advance bus ticket sale for Eid from 7 April 

Bus owners will start selling advance tickets for the Eid-ul-fitr holidays from 7 April.

Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association took the decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

Shuvongkar Ghosh Rakesh, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association, said tickets will be available at counters from Friday (7 April).

Passengers will be able to purchase advance tickets till 16 April, he added.

He further said, "Commuters will not be charged any extra fares ahead of eid. Only the fixed fare of [Bangladesh Road Transport Authority] BRTA will be charged."