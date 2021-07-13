Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges from 1 October

The admission test for the first-year undergraduate (honours) class in the 2020-21 academic year in seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) will begin from 1 October.

Admission test for Science Unit will be held on 1 October, Commerce Unit on 2 October and Arts and Social Science Unit on 8 October.

The online application for the admission test started on July 10 and will continue till August 20, reports Prothom Alo.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on 27 June.

This was informed in a circular of Dhaka University.

Among others, the Pro VC (Education) of the University and Chief Coordinator of the seven affiliated government colleges Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, deans of the faculties of Arts, Science and Business Studies, Principal of the seven colleges and convener of the online admission committee Md Mostafizur Rahman were present.

Only those students who have passed the secondary or equivalent examination from 2015 to 2018 and the higher secondary or equivalent examination in 2020 and meet the requirements will be eligible to apply for admission to seven colleges.

As a minimum qualification, the GPA obtained in secondary or equivalent and higher secondary or equivalent examinations (including fourth subject) for science unit should be a minimum of 7, minimum 6.5 in commerce unit and minimum 6 in arts and social science units.

The admission test will consist of 120 marks.

The passing marks will be 48 marks, 40% of the total marks.

The application fee for this year's admission test of seven colleges is Tk450.

All the information and instructions regarding the admission test of seven colleges can be found on this website: (http://7college.du.ac.bd/admission).