Additional Attorney General SM Munir / resigns

Additional Attorney General SM Munir has resigned from his position. He submitted his resignation letter to the Attorney General's Office today (8 August).

Munir confirmed his resignation to the media, stating, "I have tendered my resignation today."

His resignation follows that of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and another Additional Attorney General, Sheikh Md Morshed, both of whom stepped down yesterday (7 August).

As of today, two out of the three Additional Attorney Generals have resigned from their positions.