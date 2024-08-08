Additional Attorney General SM Munir resigns

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:45 pm

Related News

Additional Attorney General SM Munir resigns

His resignation follows that of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and another Additional Attorney General, Sheikh Md Morshed, both of whom stepped down yesterday (7 August).

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:45 pm
SM Munir. Photo: Collected
SM Munir. Photo: Collected

Additional Attorney General SM Munir has resigned from his position. He submitted his resignation letter to the Attorney General's Office today (8 August).

Munir confirmed his resignation to the media, stating, "I have tendered my resignation today." 

His resignation follows that of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and another Additional Attorney General, Sheikh Md Morshed, both of whom stepped down yesterday (7 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As of today, two out of the three Additional Attorney Generals have resigned from their positions.

 

Top News

Additional Attorney General SM Munir / resigns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

7h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

22h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

36m | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

4h | Videos
Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

5h | Videos