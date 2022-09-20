ADB to provide Bangladesh $2 billion loan for development projects

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

ADB to provide Bangladesh $2 billion loan for development projects

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Bangladesh with $2 billion in loan assistance for the implementation of development projects.

"It will also continue to encourage investment in climate resilient development in Bangladesh," Country Director of Asian Development Bank in Bangladesh Edimon Ginting remarked while visiting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Tuesday (20 September).

The minister lauded ADB for assisting Bangladesh in its socio-economic development, especially in overcoming the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting appreciated the government's activities for the social and economic development of Bangladesh.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

They also discussed the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh and ADB in 2023.

Edimon Ginting noted that around $2 billion loan assistance is under process for the development projects in Bangladesh.

He said that ADB has strong relations with Bangladesh and it will stand by the country.

The finance minister requested ADB to provide more development assistance especially to meet the challenges of transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing country.

Top News

ADB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Now | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

7m | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

7m | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

7m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination