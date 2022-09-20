ADB to provide Bangladesh $2 billion loan for development projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Bangladesh with $2 billion in loan assistance for the implementation of development projects.

"It will also continue to encourage investment in climate resilient development in Bangladesh," Country Director of Asian Development Bank in Bangladesh Edimon Ginting remarked while visiting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Tuesday (20 September).

The minister lauded ADB for assisting Bangladesh in its socio-economic development, especially in overcoming the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting appreciated the government's activities for the social and economic development of Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

They also discussed the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh and ADB in 2023.

Edimon Ginting noted that around $2 billion loan assistance is under process for the development projects in Bangladesh.

He said that ADB has strong relations with Bangladesh and it will stand by the country.

The finance minister requested ADB to provide more development assistance especially to meet the challenges of transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing country.