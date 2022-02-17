ADB, Planning Commission publish book on natural disaster risk management 

The Planning Commission and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have jointly published a book on natural disaster risk management in different areas of Bangladesh.

The book, titled 'Bangladesh Climate and Disaster Risk Atlas', includes geospatial maps for climate and disaster risk screening and assessment. It is expected to be an effective tool in analysing risk factors when undertaking large projects in different regions.

It was published over an online seminar organised by the ADB and the Planning Commission on Thursday.

"Risk factors need to be taken seriously during project financing and planning so that money is not wasted," said Manmohan Prakash, deputy director-general, South Asia Department of ADB.

Also speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Bangladesh is one of the top ten disaster-prone countries in the world. We are using global technology and methods to deal with the effects of disasters and climate change, but we have to make it useful."

The book is divided into two parts. The first part deals with the exposures in disaster-prone areas, vulnerability, and risks. The second section outlines projects for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and management in Bangladesh and plans to support their implementation.

Several high drought-prone areas including Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Rangpur, and Nilphamari have been highlighted in the book.

It also marked Bogra, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Sirajganj and Kushtia as high drought and flood-prone areas, while Narsingdi, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria have been marked to be at risk of earthquakes.

Also, it said coastal areas are at risk of cyclones, and Netrokona, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar, are at risk of flash floods.

ADB Vice President (Operations-1) Shixin Chen said, "ADB is a strong partner of Bangladesh. ADB will always be on the side of the country to address the risks of climate change. At the same time, financing and technical support will also be provided."