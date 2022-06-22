ADB approves $41.4m grant for Rohingyas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

ADB approves $41.4m grant for Rohingyas

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:34 pm
ADB approves $41.4m grant for Rohingyas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a $41.4 million grant to help improve infrastructure and manage the basic needs of displaced persons from Myanmar sheltered in Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh.

The grant forms the second phase of ADB's ongoing Emergency Assistance Project, a $100 million grant approved in 2018, read a press statement.

"The new assistance will strengthen the resilience against Covid-19 and any future pandemic by expanding health facilities and improving water supply and sanitation," said ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting.

"Disaster shelter centres, health facilities, improved water supply and sanitation, and better waste management that will be provided with ADB assistance, will reduce disaster risks and serve basic human needs of the camp population until their repatriation," he added.

The grant approved yesterday will build 200 water and sanitation facilities and three solid waste management facilities, and establish a piped water supply system at Ukhiya. It will, among others, upgrade four health care facilities for severe acute respiratory infection, expand six primary health care and diagnostic centres in Teknaf, improve the skills of health care workers in Cox's Bazar district, and construct a multipurpose disaster-resilient isolation centre to help with the Covid-19 response.

The Cox's Bazar district is in the south-eastern part of Bangladesh which is highly susceptible to disasters triggered by natural hazards. To strengthen disaster resilience and help protect displaced persons, six school-cum-cyclone shelters in local primary schools and one multipurpose cyclone shelter, which will also function as a Covid-19 isolation centre, will be constructed. About 13 kilometres of rural access roads leading to the camp facilities will be upgraded.

In addition to the new grant assistance, ADB on Wednesday approved a $30 million concessional loan to rehabilitate a 30.76km section of National Highway-1 to improve the transportation of relief and essential goods between Teknaf and Cox's Bazar. The improved road will facilitate economic activities and income generation in the region, benefiting both the displaced persons from Myanmar sheltered in the camps and the host community.

ADB support has so far provided clean drinking water, bathing facilities, food distribution centres, and disaster shelters benefitting over 1.2 million people in the camps and host communities, the press statement added.

Safety in the camps also improved through solar street lamps, and lightning arresters. Roads, walkways, and bridges inside the camps improved the overall management of the camps as well as food distribution and other services, it also said.

Top News

Asian Development Bank (ADB) / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US